Quranic and Islamic Teachings Underscore Comprehensive Anti-Corruption Efforts on International Anti-Corruption Day

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On International Anti-Corruption Day, Islamic teachings highlighted the broad scope of corruption and the moral, social, and environmental duty to combat it. Experts stress that fighting corruption is a shared responsibility between citizens and governing authorities.

Coinciding with 9 December, International Anti-Corruption Day, established by the United Nations in 2003, Quranic principles and Islamic teachings once again underscore the need to confront corruption at individual, social, and institutional levels. According to the UN, corruption includes abuses of power for personal gain, such as bribery, embezzlement, fraud, and favoritism. In Islamic religious culture, however, the concept of “corruption” carries a much broader meaning, encompassing any act that disrupts divine balance in society and the world.

The Quran states that “God does not love corruption,” and identifies various forms of moral, social, economic, and environmental wrongdoing. These teachings emphasize that corruption is not limited to financial or political misconduct; rather, any behavior that undermines justice, societal well-being, or the protection of the earth is regarded as corruption.

Religious experts note the growing prevalence of modern forms of corruption, including water pollution, environmental degradation, and industrial violations, which they describe as a betrayal of divine trust and a threat to future generations.

Teachings of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) also stress the reciprocal role of rulers and citizens in maintaining a healthy society. In Nahj al-Balagha, Imam Ali (a.s.) states that corruption stems from the corruption of leaders, while reform depends on the righteousness of both leaders and the people. This perspective shows that in Islamic thought, fighting corruption is a mutual responsibility, achievable only when both government and society commit to justice and integrity.

According to these teachings, confronting corruption is a collective duty for the Islamic community, and every individual must contribute to addressing moral, financial, and environmental misconduct. The Quran likewise calls for cooperation in righteousness and warns against supporting injustice and transgression.

As International Anti-Corruption Day is marked, Muslims are reminded that justice, transparency, and trustworthiness are essential pillars of faith, and that resisting corruption in all its forms is an effort to uphold divine justice and safeguard God’s trust on earth.

**************

End/ 345E