“Culture of Islamic Countries in the Digital Era” Session Held During OIC Cultural Festival

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The specialized session “Culture of Islamic Countries in the Digital Era” was held in Baku as part of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) cultural festival, titled “Baku Creative Week 2025.” Officials and cultural experts from member states highlighted the need to enhance digital literacy, preserve cultural heritage, and utilize modern technologies to reinforce the cultural identity of the Islamic world.

Lhoucine Rhazoui, Director General of Cultural Affairs at the OIC, addressing the opportunities and challenges posed by artificial intelligence, stressed that countries should integrate digital literacy into their national programs. He noted, “Every individual in the Islamic world is responsible for safeguarding our rich cultural heritage.” He added that digital inequality, destruction of historical sites during conflicts, and cultural heritage theft are among the most pressing concerns for Islamic countries, and a “new approach” is required to address them.

The session also featured Mahmoud Erul Quliç, Director General of the Research Center for Islamic History, Art, and Culture, who emphasized that understanding cultural history is more significant than political history, and technology should serve culture rather than dominate it.

Ameth Diallo, Director of the Coordination Office of the OIC Standing Committee for Information and Cultural Affairs, called for the establishment of joint platforms among Islamic countries and stressed that investing in digital infrastructure is essential to achieve meaningful digital transformation.

