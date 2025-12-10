London Primary School Teacher Dismissed Over Islamophobic Remarks

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): British media report that a primary school teacher in London was suspended and later dismissed after telling a class in March last year that “Britain is still a Christian country.” The teacher, whose identity has not been disclosed, had previously reprimanded students for performing ablution at school and later told a Year 6 class that Islam is a minority faith in Britain.

According to the student who filed the complaint, the teacher also said that those who wished could attend an Islamic school near their home. Following the complaint, the teacher was referred to the local child safeguarding board and subsequently to London’s Metropolitan Police. Reports indicate that the investigating officer concluded the remarks were “harassing” and had caused the student “emotional harm,” although the police inquiry was later closed.

The teacher is now pursuing legal action against local authorities with the support of the Free Speech Union, while simultaneously appealing the professional ban. He is currently teaching part-time at a school outside London.

