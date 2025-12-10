  1. Home
Financial Literacy Courses Launched in Pakistan to Promote Islamic Digital Banking

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Aik, a digital platform operated by Bank Islami Pakistan, announced that it has organized financial literacy courses in a rural community near Islamabad in partnership with the State Bank of Pakistan, an initiative aimed at developing digital payments and enhancing financial inclusion in disadvantaged regions.

This initiative is part of Pakistan’s national strategy to advance toward a cashless economy. The State Bank of Pakistan has described digitalization as a key driver for expanding financial services, reducing reliance on cash, and aligning with global banking standards.

The first training session was held in the village of Mayra Begwal, where traders, shopkeepers, and small business owners were taught how Islamic digital banking functions and how electronic payments can replace the cash-based transactions that dominate Pakistan’s informal economy.

