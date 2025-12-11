Israeli Regime’s Foreign Minister Holds Talks in Washington on Combating Islamism

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Gideon Sa’ar, the foreign minister of the Israeli regime, held meetings with several senators and members of the U.S. Congress during his visit to Washington, discussing what he described as a “shared commitment” to countering Islamism and advancing so-called peace efforts in the Middle East. Following his meeting with Lindsey Graham, the Republican senator from South Carolina, he praised Graham’s “steadfast” support for the Israeli regime.

Sa’ar also met with Ted Cruz, the Republican senator from Texas, commending him for his positions against criticism of the Zionist regime, which Washington and the occupying regime frame as antisemitism. The two discussed Cruz’s initiative to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. The foreign minister stated that he looks forward to Cruz’s visit to the occupied territories.

In a separate meeting with Jim Risch, the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Sa’ar highlighted the “shared challenges and opportunities” in the region and emphasized that the United States remains the regime’s “greatest friend.”

**************

End/ 345E