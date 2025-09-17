India: 25 Muslims Booked After Displaying “I Love, Muhammad” Sign During Religious Procession

AhlulBayt News Agency: The incident occurred in Kanpur, where the sign was placed on a temporary structure near a gate associated with a Hindu festival route. The board reportedly sparked outrage among local right-wing Hindu groups, who accused the participants of attempting to provoke communal tensions by displaying the sign in a sensitive location.

Following complaints and review of CCTV footage, police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against eight identified individuals and 17 others who remain unnamed. Law enforcement officials claim the action was necessary to maintain public order and communal harmony in the area.

Tensions escalated soon after the board appeared, prompting large-scale deployment of security personnel to prevent violence. The banner was subsequently removed after hours of unrest.

However, members of the local Muslim community and civil rights groups have criticized the police response, calling it biased and selectively targeted. They argue that the police action disproportionately singles out Muslim participants while ignoring the role played by right-wing groups in escalating the situation.

“No action has been taken against the Hindu activists who instigated the unrest,” said a local resident, calling the police response “one-sided and discriminatory.”

Uttar Pradesh, governed by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has seen a series of communal flashpoints in recent years, with critics often accusing authorities of targeting minority communities under the guise of law and order.

Human rights observers are now calling for a transparent investigation into the incident and urging authorities to ensure that justice is applied fairly, irrespective of religious affiliation.