Interfaith Unity and Compassion Celebrated at 'Rahmatul-lil-Alamin' International Conference in Kolkata

AhlulBayt News Agency: The central theme of the conference was to promote the universal message of peace, unity, and compassion exemplified by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and to foster interreligious harmony in an increasingly polarized world.

The event commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Maulana Tafazzul Hussain Malik, Imam of the Gonarban Mosque, followed by a series of impactful speeches from prominent figures across religious and intellectual spectra.

Dr. Muhammad Hussain Ziaee, a senior faculty member at the Islamic Seminary in Qom and Deputy Representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran in India, highlighted the exemplary life of Imam Ali (A.S), describing it as a beacon of justice, equity, and social cohesion.

Prominent Islamic speaker Maulvi Shabbir Ali Warisi called on Muslims to embody the ethical character of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in their daily lives, emphasizing moral conduct as a pathway to community revival.

From the Hindu and Christian communities, Dr. Madan Chandra Karn and Pastor Gaurav Singh Rai offered compelling insights into the significance of understanding Islamic teachings through the lens of the Prophet’s family, the Ahlul Bayt. Pastor Rai noted, “A true understanding of Islam is incomplete without recognizing the role and legacy of the Prophet’s household.”

Syed Haider Hasan Kazmi, former professor at Bangabasi College, praised the late Imam Khomeini’s initiative of "Unity Week" as a visionary move towards Muslim solidarity, adding that Iran’s current Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, continues to uphold this inclusive tradition.

Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Syed Zaki Hasan Rizvi highlighted the tragedy of Karbala as a symbol of resistance against tyranny and a source of unity across all faiths, stating that Imam Hussain’s (A.S) sacrifice continues to unite people under a shared human cause.

Educationist and retired teacher Idris Ali Khan described mutual respect as the key to global peace, while Maulana Abdur Rauf, secretary of a minority rights organization in West Bengal, underscored interreligious cooperation as essential for societal stability.

Maulana Mir Hussain from Assam emphasized the need for increased unity in contemporary Indian society, calling for renewed commitment to national and communal cohesion.

The event was moderated by Dr. Rizwan Aslam Khan, a graduate of Al-Mustafa International University, Iran, and Deputy Secretary of Noor-ul-Islam Academy in Kolkata. He likened India to a flourishing garden where diverse religious traditions bloom together in harmony, calling this pluralism the true beauty of Indian culture.

An accompanying literary session featured renowned poets including Mushtaq Ahmad (Editor of Rah-e-Haq magazine), Feroz Hussain, Sajad Warisi, and Saynoor Mir, who used their poetry to celebrate themes of unity, love, and humanitarianism.

The conference was jointly organized by the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, Noor-ul-Islam Academy, and Halaqa-e-Qadriya, reflecting a collective commitment to building a more peaceful and inclusive global society.

This landmark event reaffirmed the enduring truth that lasting peace and progress can only be achieved when communities engage with one another through mutual respect, empathy, and shared values.