Canada Based Shia Cleric: Distance From Quran-Ahlul Bayt and West’s Blind Imitation is Reason For Our Destruction

The mourning ceremonies of Fatimiyyah were organised with great respect and devotion at the Hussaini House in Syedwada, Andhra Pradesh. During this, a two-day mourning program was held, and Maulana Syed Zaki Baqri delivered a speech at the gatherings.

Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen, Maulana Syed Mohammad Zaki Baqri Ali Poori (who resides in Canada), addressed the audience on the topic "Steadfastness and Lady Zahra (SA)." He discussed in detail the economic, political, educational, and social challenges of the present time and emphasized that the root cause of our collective difficulties is our distance from the Quran and Ahlul Bayt, and adopting the hollow ideals of the Western world as the standard of life.

He said, "Thinking in the light of the Quran and following the character of Ahlul Bayt is where our salvation and collective stability lie."

After the Zuhr and Asr prayers, a special session was held to discuss the personality and leadership of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei. In this session, Maulana Zaki Baqri highlighted the global impact of the wise leadership of the Supreme Leader.

The President of the Andhra Pradesh Shia Scholars Board, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Maulana Syed Abbas Baqri, also gave a speech, saying that today, under the wise leadership of the Supreme Leader, Iran is showing remarkable progress in the fields of economy, politics, education, and technology.

Maulana Syed Zaki Baqri further added, "After twelve days of war, the world has now accepted the truth that a nation with spiritual strength cannot be defeated. Instead, it forces falsehood to bow down."