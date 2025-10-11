Shia Scholar Meets Representative of Ayatollah Khamenei in Delhi

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjat al-Islam Agha Syed Mujtaba Abbas Moosavi Safavi, the special representative of Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Agha Syed Hassan Moosavi Safavi, President of Anjuman -e- Sharie Shiayan Jammu and Kashmir, met today with the esteemed representative of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Grand Ayatollah Imam Syed Ali Khamenei, Hujjat al-Islam Dr. Abdul Majid Hakeem Elahi, at his office in New Delhi.

The meeting took place in a warm and spiritual atmosphere. During the meeting, both personalities held detailed discussions on further strengthening the religious, cultural, and spiritual ties between India and Iran, and on promoting peace, unity, and mutual cooperation.

Syed Mujtaba Abbas Moosavi conveyed the greetings, prayers, and best wishes of Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosavi Al-Safavi to Hujjat al-Islam Dr. Hakeem Elahi and expressed heartfelt gratitude for the continued support and guidance extended by the office of the Supreme Leader to the Muslim community of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr. Abdul Majid Hakeem Elahi appreciated the religious, social, and educational services of Moosavi Safavi and the Anjuman -e- Sharie Shiayan, and expressed hope that such interactions would further strengthen the bonds of Wilayah, brotherhood, and unity within the Muslim Ummah.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both leaders prayed for the safety of the Muslim Ummah, the success of oppressed nations, and the elevation of Islam and truth.