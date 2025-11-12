Representative of Supreme Leader in India: Active Presence of Scholars on Social Media is Inevitable

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjat al-Islam Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi, in a meeting with a group of scholars from India, emphasized the importance of scholars being actively present on social media and using modern technologies to guide the younger generation and convey the correct messages of Islam.

Hujjat al-Islam Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi, the representative of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in India, during a meeting with scholars from Hyderabad, India, stressed the need for scholars to be active on social media and use new technologies to guide the youth and spread the true messages of Islam.

At the beginning of the meeting, Hujjat al-Islam Hakim Elahi highlighted the high status of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) and spoke about her virtues and qualities, emphasizing her role as a role model in the moral, spiritual, and social development of society.

He then expressed concern about the changing lifestyle of the younger generation in the digital age, stating that social media and modern media have a deep impact on the minds and behavior of young people.

According to statistics for 2025, a large portion of the youth spends their time and energy in online spaces on activities that lack religious and moral values. This leads to neglect of real-life goals and opportunities.

The representative of the Supreme Leader stressed that scholars must play an active role in the virtual space and be present on social media in a purposeful and informed way to convey the correct messages of Islam to the younger generation.

He said that if we withdraw from this space, negative and harmful forces will take control of it. Therefore, guiding the youth in the digital space is both a divine and social responsibility for scholars.

Hujjat al-Islam Hakim Elahi also emphasized the importance of scholars learning about modern technologies and said it is necessary to organize workshops and training sessions for scholars and preachers so that they can become familiar with tools like artificial intelligence and use these technologies for religious, cultural, and educational purposes.

At the end of the meeting, Hujjat al-Islam Syed Nisar Hussain Haider, the President of the Ulama and Zakireen Council of India, thanked the guests and scholars present. He described the meeting as a beneficial and blessed opportunity for exchanging ideas, strengthening scientific collaboration, and enhancing religious cooperation to guide the youth.

He added that in the digital age, the younger generation needs more guidance than ever before, and only through conscious presence, using modern technologies, and conveying authentic Islamic messages can scholars prevent the spread of misguided ideas and help foster the growth and development of the Muslim community.