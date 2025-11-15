Representative of Supreme Leader in India meet Leader of Jamaat-i-Islami Hind

AhlulBayt News Agency: Both leaders discussed in detail the challenges of today’s world, mental issues of the young generation, current situation of the Islamic world, and future joint educational and training plans.

The representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran in India, Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Dr. Abdul Majeed Hakim Elahi, visited the main office of Jamaat-i-Islami Hind with his team and had an important and meaningful meeting with the Leader, Dr. Syed Saadatullah Husaini.

This meeting is seen as a key step to further strengthen the long-standing intellectual and social ties between the two groups.

Dr. Syed Saadatullah Husaini, Leader of Jamaat-i-Islami Hind, welcomed the team and said that the relations between the office of the Supreme Leader and Jamaat-i-Islami Hind go back many decades.

He stressed that Jamaat-i-Islami Hind represents moderate Islam and considers dialogue between different religions as a basic part of its thinking.

Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Hakim Elahi spoke about the mental crisis of the young generation, the wide effects of social media, and the dangers of Western cultural attack.

He said that today 70% of youth get their mental food directly from the internet, so religious centers, scholars, and groups like Jamaat-i-Islami have a much bigger responsibility than before.

He called rising suicide rates worldwide, breaking of family systems, and weak religious awareness serious problems. He said Islamic groups must now have a strong online presence.

Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Hakim Elahi clearly explained the three main forms of Islam today:

Takfiri Islam : Based on extremism, sectarianism, and violence; examples include groups like ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and Boko Haram.

: Based on extremism, sectarianism, and violence; examples include groups like ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and Boko Haram. Liberal Islam : Trying to make Islamic teachings follow Western ideas, which makes the Muslim world look weak on issues like Palestine and Gaza.

: Trying to make Islamic teachings follow Western ideas, which makes the Muslim world look weak on issues like Palestine and Gaza. Moderate Islam: The path based on justice, dialogue, peace, and resistance against injustice, which Iran, Indian scholars, and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind all agree on.

He specially thanked Jamaat-i-Islami Hind for supporting Iran during the 12-day Iran-Israel war.

In the meeting, both groups agreed on many points for future cooperation, including starting joint research and educational projects, cultural programs, seminars and conferences, training workshops for youth, and preparing online educational material together.

Dr. Saadatullah Husaini, Leader of Jamaat-i-Islami Hind, welcomed this partnership and said it is a basic need of the time, and Jamaat-i-Islami Hind will take it forward with full seriousness.

The meeting ended in a friendly and respectful environment, after which Jamaat-i-Islami Hind hosted a dinner in honor of the team. This meeting is being called the start of a new chapter in intellectual harmony, religious cooperation, and joint future projects between the two groups.