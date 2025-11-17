Ahl al-Bayt World Assembly and Center for Islamic Thoughts Host Global Webinar on Nahj al-Balagha's Key Role in Subcontinent Education

AhlulBayt News Agency: This was the first session in the series of such webinars. Famous scholars and religious experts from different countries joined. They talked about the ideas, morals, and teaching aspects of Nahj al-Balagha. They also discussed its influence on knowledge, its place in teaching, and its thoughtful legacy in the Subcontinent.

The main purpose this webinar was to clearly explain the position of Nahj al-Balagha in the religious and intellectual environment of the Subcontinent. It aimed to highlight its moral and educational effects. It also showed how it can help solve today's knowledge-related problems.

Hujjatul Islam wal-Muslimeen Syed Aqeel Abbas Naqvi hosted the webinar. Here are the speakers and their topics:

Hujjatul al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Tahir Abbas Awan (Iran), Director of the Center for Revival of Subcontinent Works, researcher and teacher at the Hawza of Qom. He spoke on "The Neglect of Nahj al-Balagha in the Shia Muslim Society of the Subcontinent." He pointed out that even though Nahj al-Balagha has strong intellectual and thoughtful impacts in the Subcontinent, there is a gap in its practical teaching and study. This gap needs to be filled.

Professor Dr. Abid Hussain (Pakistan), researcher, author, and well-known speaker. He talked about "Intellectual and Rational Training from Nahj al-Balagha." He described Nahj al-Balagha as a complete source for building good human beings and rational training. He said its messages are very important for shaping the thoughts of the young generation.

Hujjatul Islam wal-Muslimeen Syed Ahmad Ali Abedi (India), Director of Jamiat al-Imam Amir al-Muminin (PBUH) Najafi House, Friday prayer leader in Mumbai, and representative of Ayatollah Syed Ali Sistani in India. He discussed "The Role of Nahj al-Balagha in Solving Training Issues in Shia Seminaries of the Subcontinent." He stressed the need to include the principles of Nahj al-Balagha in the training structure of religious schools. He called it the best source for the moral and spiritual growth of students.

Hujjatul Islam wal-Muslimeen Maqbool Hussain Alavi (England), Head of the Center for Islamic Thoughts. In his speech on "Solutions to Social and Moral Issues in Nahj al-Balagha," he said the guidance from Nahj al-Balagha is essential today. It can help fix social crises, moral challenges, and lack of care in society.

The speakers all agreed that we urgently need to introduce the teachings of Nahj al-Balagha more effectively in educational institutions and social areas of the Subcontinent. This way, the new generation can truly benefit from its bright and educational messages.

It is worth noting that this webinar was part of the ongoing scholarly and intellectual activities of the Ahl al-Bayt World Assembly and the Center for Islamic Thoughts.

