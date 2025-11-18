Iran condoles India over deadly bus crash killing 45 pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman has extended condolences to the government and people of India following the deadly bus accident in Saudi Arabia that claimed the lives of dozens of Indian pilgrims.

According to Mehr News Agency, after the tragic deaths of a group of Indian Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad in a bus crash near the city of Medina, Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, conveyed his sympathies to the families of the victims and to the Indian nation and government.

The senior Iranian diplomat prayed for God’s mercy and forgiveness for the deceased and wished a quick recovery for the injured.

At least 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims were killed and one person was injured when their bus collided with a fuel tanker near Medina on Monday.

According to the Hindustan Times, the catastrophic crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. India time in the Mufrehat area, approximately 160 kilometers from Medina. The victims were reported to be Indian nationals, with several believed to be residents of Hyderabad.

