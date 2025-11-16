Radical Hindu Religious Leader says Muslim-Owned Universities Should Blow up With Cannons

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yati Narsinghanand Giri, the head priest (Mahant) of the Dasna Devi Temple in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, who is notorious for his genocidal and hate speech against Muslims, has demanded military action against Al-Falah University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Aligarh Muslim University and Darul Uloom Deoband.

In a video statement, he declared, “Terrorist dens like Al-Falah University, AMU, Jamia Millia, Darul Uloom Deoband should be blown up with cannons by sending in the army.”

The hate speech follows the detention of three doctors working in Al-Falah University by investigating agencies probing an alleged terror module in the country. They are also suspects in the Delhi blast case, says police.

In the video, Narsinghanand said, “Al-Falah, this so-called university in Faridabad, is where the arrested terrorist doctors and others come from. They even held mourning at Al-Falah University for the terrorists who died in the blasts. Hindus, look at what is happening to you. They mourn their terrorists, yet you abandoned me simply for telling the world the truth about these jihadis. I openly insulted them and confronted their leaders. They stand by their people in every circumstance, that’s why they have ‘57 countries.’ But you desert those who fight for you, which is why you have nothing left. A community without fighters cannot survive.”

“Let me be, this is the final phase of my life. What was meant to happen has already occurred,” he added. “I want to tell you, if you wish your children to live and your lineage to endure, first learn to support those who fight.”

“Terrorist dens like Al-Falah University, AMU, Jamia Millia, Darul Uloom Deoband should be blown up with cannons by sending in the army. Pressure your leaders to demolish them with cannons, otherwise, there will be no escape,” he said.

There is a surge in Islamophobic rhetoric and genocidal threats on social media following the blast. Many of these posts are not even from unverifiable social media handles, but from Hindutva leaders and mainstream journalists.