Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman: Palestine Is Humanity’s Deepest Wound

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei issued a statement underscoring Palestine as the most universal cause for justice and solidarity.

“Palestine remains the most universal cause for justice and solidarity, and the deepest wound in human conscience,” Baghaei wrote on X.

According to Mehr, he condemned what he described as the ongoing genocide of Palestinians by the occupying apartheid regime, carried out with impunity under the protection of the United States and its allies. Baghaei stressed that the international community bears both a legal and moral responsibility to support the legitimate resistance of the Palestinian people.

“This support must not remain limited to words,” he emphasized, “but must translate into effective action to end occupation and secure the fundamental human right of Palestinians to self-determination.”

