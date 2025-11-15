  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Iran

FM Spokesperson pays tribute to martyrs of Israeli strikes in northwestern Iran

15 November 2025 - 08:03
News ID: 1750326
Source: IRNA
FM Spokesperson pays tribute to martyrs of Israeli strikes in northwestern Iran

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has paid tribute to the martyrs of Zionist regime’s crime in Astaneh-ye Ashrafiyeh county, Gilan province, Iran.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has paid tribute to the martyrs of Zionist regime’s crime in Astaneh-ye Ashrafiyeh county, Gilan province, Iran.

During his visit to Astaneh-ye Ashrafiyeh on Thursday, Baqaei visited the city’s martyrs’ cemetery.

He paid tribute to the brave martyrs of the city, particularly Martyr Mohammadreza Sedighi-Saber. On July 25, 2025, he, along with his wife, three children, and 11 other relatives and neighbors, was martyred during a criminal attack by the Zionist regime.

....................
End/ 257

Tags

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha