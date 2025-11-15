FM Spokesperson pays tribute to martyrs of Israeli strikes in northwestern Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has paid tribute to the martyrs of Zionist regime’s crime in Astaneh-ye Ashrafiyeh county, Gilan province, Iran.

During his visit to Astaneh-ye Ashrafiyeh on Thursday, Baqaei visited the city’s martyrs’ cemetery.

He paid tribute to the brave martyrs of the city, particularly Martyr Mohammadreza Sedighi-Saber. On July 25, 2025, he, along with his wife, three children, and 11 other relatives and neighbors, was martyred during a criminal attack by the Zionist regime.

....................

End/ 257