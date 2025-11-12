Iran Condoles India Over Explosion in New Delhi

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Ismail Baghaei, the Foreign Ministry spokesman, expressed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s sympathy and solidarity with the government and people of India, particularly the families of the victims. He also wished a swift recovery for those injured in the incident.



The blast occurred late Monday when a parked vehicle near the historic Red Fort suddenly exploded, killing at least eight people. The powerful explosion ignited several nearby vehicles and shattered windowpanes in surrounding buildings.



According to the Hindustan Times, the incident also left 12 people injured. Delhi Fire Services reported receiving an emergency call around 7 p.m. local time, and a special police unit has been deployed to assess the damage and investigate the cause of the explosion.