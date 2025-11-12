President of Shia Ulama Council of Australia Condemns Delhi Blast

AhlulBayt News Agency: The President of the Shia Ulama Council of Australia and Imam of Friday prayers in Melbourne, Hujjat al-Islam Maulana Syed Abul Qasim Rizvi, strongly condemned the recent blast in Delhi, calling it a cowardly act and an attack on the country's peace and stability.

He expressed sympathy with the affected families and said that no power can stop India’s journey of progress and unity.

In his statement, Maulana Rizvi expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious lives in this tragic incident. He said, "We stand with the families of the victims in this difficult time."

Maulana Rizvi further added that this cowardly act is an attack on the peace and stability of the country. "Those who are enemies of peace should understand that they will never succeed in their evil intentions. No power can stop India’s progress, prosperity, and unity."

He went on to say that the forces attempting to poison the country's atmosphere with hate, violence, and unrest are attacking India’s unity and harmony.

However, he emphasized that India has always been a symbol of communal harmony, mutual love, respect, and tolerance, and this is its true strength and beauty.

Maulana Syed Abul Qasim Rizvi concluded by reaffirming the commitment to strengthen the message of peace, brotherhood, and humanity, so that such heinous acts never succeed again.