Secretary-General of the Ulama Council of India Condemned Delhi Blast

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjatul Islam Syed Kalb Jawad Naqvi, in a speech condemning the bomb explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi, called this incident a painful and shameful tragedy. He demanded strict and swift punishment for those responsible.

Hujjatul Islam Syed Kalb Jawad Naqvi, Secretary-General of the Ulama Council of India, expressed deep sorrow over the bomb explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi and the deaths of innocent citizens. He called the incident very regrettable, saying, "This tragedy is shameful, and those involved must be punished in the harshest possible way."

He further emphasized that Islam never allows the killing of innocent people. He stated that individuals who commit such killings in the name of religion or Islam have no connection to Islam, and we do not consider them Muslims. Evidence suggests that some powers are using terrorism in the name of Islam to defame Muslims and create fear in society.

This reality is becoming clearer every day, and it is necessary that those involved in this killing be punished in the harshest way possible.

The Secretary-General of the Ulama Council of India continued by saying that some powers are trying to disrupt the security and peace of India, and these countries should be sanctioned and confronted, especially those involved in promoting terrorism in India. In this incident, the victims were innocent and helpless, and we, while expressing our sympathy to their families, stand with the government and hope that the criminals are brought to justice quickly.

He also pointed out that elections are taking place in India, and it seems that this incident may have been aimed at causing unrest and damaging the country's security environment. There is a possibility that opposition forces in India were involved. Therefore, a thorough investigation is essential to identify the perpetrators of this tragedy.