Indian Shia cleric condemns deadly blast near Delhi’s Red Fort

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Secretary General of the Indian Ulema Council, Hojatoleslam Syed Kalb Jawad Naqvi, has strongly condemned the recent bomb explosion near Delhi’s historic Red Fort, describing it as a “painful and shameful tragedy.”

In a speech, Hojatoleslam Naqvi expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives, calling the attack a cowardly act that must be met with firm and swift justice. “This tragedy has brought shame and sorrow. Those involved in this horrific incident should be punished in the most severe way possible,” he said.

The senior cleric stressed that Islam strictly forbids the killing of innocents, denouncing those who commit violence in the name of religion. “Those who murder innocent people under the banner of Islam have no connection to the faith. They are not Muslims,” he stated.

Naqvi warned that certain global powers are deliberately attempting to associate terrorism with Islam in order to defame Muslims and spread fear in society. “This reality is becoming increasingly evident. Such elements must be exposed and confronted,” he added.

He further emphasized that some forces are seeking to destabilize India’s peace and security and must be held accountable—especially those countries involved in fueling terrorism on Indian soil.

Offering condolences to the families of the victims, Naqvi said the Indian Ulema Council stands in full solidarity with the government and the people of India, calling for the perpetrators to be swiftly brought to justice.

Referring to the country’s upcoming elections, he noted that the timing of the attack raises concerns about an attempt to create unrest and damage India’s security environment. He urged authorities to launch a “comprehensive and transparent investigation” to uncover the truth behind the tragedy.

