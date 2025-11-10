Photos: Conference on "Urdu — National Language, National Identity, National Recognition" held in Lahore, Pakistan

On November 9, 2025, on the blessed occasion of Iqbal Day and World Urdu Day, Jamia Urwatul Wuthqa in Lahore hosted a grand national conference titled: “Urdu — National Language, National Identity, National Recognition.” The prestigious gathering was presided over by the Chancellor of Jamia Urwatul Wuthqa, the esteemed Ustad Syed Jawad Naqvi. The conference was attended by renowned professors, vice chancellors, lawyers, bureaucrats, poets, writers, prominent journalists, and leaders of movements dedicated to the revival and implementation of the Urdu language from across the country.