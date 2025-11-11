Life of Lady Fatimah Al-Zahra is beacon of guidance for humanity: Pakistani Shia scholar

AhlulBayt News Agency: Head of Anjuman-e-Imamia Baltistan Pakistan, Hujjatul Islam Sayyed Baqir Hussain Hussaini, in his message on the occasion of Fatimiyyah days, extended condolences to the followers of Ahl al-Bayt (a.s.), stating that these days are filled with grief and mourning for the lovers of the Holy Household (a.s.).

He said that these are the days when hearts turn toward that alley in Madinah where the beloved daughter of the Holy Prophet (pbuh), the Lady of Paradise, Sayyidah Fatimah al-Zahra (s.a.), departed this world bearing the light of patience and oppression.

He said that every moment of Lady Fatimah’s (s.a.) life radiated with obedience to Allah, modesty, sacrifice, chastity, justice, and steadfastness. Even in times of great suffering, she never abandoned the pleasure of Allah and constantly prayed for the welfare and guidance of her children, husband, and the Ummah.

