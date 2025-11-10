‘Pakistan’s Identity Is a Divine Blessing,’ Shia Cleric Says on Allama Iqbal Day

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the occasion of World Urdu Day and Allama Iqbal Day, the Professionals of Tehreek-e-Bidari-e-Ummat-e-Mustafa (PBUH) organized a National Urdu Conference at Jamia Al-Uloom Al-Wuthqa, Lahore. The theme of the conference was “Urdu — National Language, National Identity, National Recognition.”

The conference was presided over by Allama Syed Jawad Naqvi, head of Tehreek-e-Bidari-e-Ummat-e-Mustafa (PBUH), and was attended by many well-known scholars, writers, intellectuals, linguists, and journalists from across the country.

In his keynote address, Allama Jawad Naqvi said that Allah has blessed Pakistan with a special opportunity to emerge in the world with its own unique, pure, and monotheistic identity — something very few nations are given.

He said that Pakistan was founded with a clear ideological and intellectual identity, which Allama Iqbal called “Khudi” (selfhood). However, the process of building and strengthening that identity is still incomplete. It depends on preserving our language, thought, and cultural heritage.

He explained that when the Holy Prophet (PBUH) established the bond of brotherhood, it was based on shared faith, history, culture, and language. Language, he said, represents all these elements — it carries a nation’s faith, history, and civilization. When a language becomes weak, the intellectual foundations of a nation also weaken.

Allama Naqvi emphasized that Urdu is a symbol of our national identity and the foundation of our intellectual unity. Protecting, promoting, and implementing Urdu is a national responsibility. For national progress and intellectual stability, it is essential to make Urdu the official, administrative, and educational language.

He said that by translating modern knowledge and sciences into Urdu, it would become easier for the younger generation to access education.

Allama Naqvi urged people to start an “Implement Urdu” movement at the household level to create public awareness and pressure the authorities to fully enforce Article 251 of the Constitution of Pakistan, which declares Urdu as the national language.

Other speakers discussed Urdu’s national importance, cultural roots, intellectual role, and the need to promote it in today’s world. They said that Urdu is not just a language of communication — it is the foundation of our intellectual unity, cultural strength, and national identity.