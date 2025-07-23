Pakistani Shia Scholar: Imam Sajjad (A.S) Laid Foundations of Patience and Perseverance for Humanity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, in his message on the martyrdom anniversary of the Fourth Imam, Hazrat Imam Zain-ul-Abideen (A.S) — which falls on 25th Muharram 95 AH — stated that the Imam, through his character and conduct, exposed the falsehood of Yazidism and clarified the features of Hussainiyat in such a way that his approach serves as a guiding light for all movements that struggle against tyrannical forces.

He further added that from birth to Karbala, and from Karbala to his final breath, Imam Sajjad (A.S) endured extremely difficult and trying circumstances. In doing so, he laid the foundations of patience and steadfastness for all of humanity — foundations that continue to benefit people of every era, inspiring them to remain firm on truth even in the face of death.

Allama Naqvi emphasized that Imam Zain-ul-Abideen (A.S) provided the Muslim Ummah with a treasure of supplications that illuminate the heart and soul, defeat the carnal self (nafs-e-ammara), and foster a deep connection with God. If these prayers are utilized in the present era, they can become a means for both worldly and eternal salvation.

Quoting the Imam’s own words from his intimate supplications (munajat), Allama Naqvi said: “There are no drops more beloved to God than two — the drop of a martyr’s blood spilled in the path of God, and the tear that falls in the darkness of night out of fear and longing for proximity to Him.”

He continued by noting that Imam Sajjad (A.S) held the unique distinction of teaching humanity — through prayers and supplications — how to connect directly with the Creator and how to control the lower self through acts of worship.

Allama Naqvi stressed that if we bring about a transformation in our lives using the Sahifa Sajjadiya — the revered collection of the Imam’s prayers — we will not only learn to master our inner selves, but also unlock the secret of winning hearts. This would empower us to play a pivotal role in freeing the world from hardship and crises through patience and wisdom.

The head of the Shia community in Pakistan, Allama Naqvi, warned that today’s tyrannical forces are bent on destroying the religious, intellectual, cultural, and civilizational values of the Islamic world — along with its freedom and resources. Hence, in such a challenging and grave time, there is a dire need to draw upon the principles and enduring legacy left by Imam Sajjad (A.S).