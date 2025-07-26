Shia scholars hold conference in Skardu on Imam Hussain’s legacy and contemporary responsibilities

AhlulBayt News Agency: A major religious conference titled “Understanding Imam Hussain and Our Responsibilities in the Contemporary Era” was held in Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan, under the banner of the Majlis Ulema-e-Maktab-e-AhlulBayt. The event brought together prominent Shiite clerics and scholars from across the region to reflect on religious unity and the socio-political challenges facing Pakistan today.

The keynote address was delivered by the esteemed Friday Prayer Leader of the Central Jama Masjid Imamia in Gilgit, Agha Syed Rahat Hussain Al-Hussaini. In his powerful speech, he emphasized the need for unity among scholars and communities, stating, “If we unite on a single platform, we possess the strength to influence government formation not only in Gilgit-Baltistan but across Pakistan.”

Agha Hussaini also criticized the state’s inability to curb extremist violence, warning that Gilgit-Baltistan is being pushed back toward instability. “Since 1988, the killers of our martyrs have not been brought to justice. This is a grave injustice to our people. The government and institutions must act decisively and punish the perpetrators,” he said.

Other prominent speakers included Maulana Asghar Askari, Sheikh Isa Amini, Allama Mirza Yousuf Hussain, Sheikh Zahid Hussain Zahidi, and Sheikh Ali Muhammad Karimi, president of the organizing body. The gathering underscored a collective demand for stronger state authority, justice for victims of sectarian violence, and a united religious front to confront rising challenges in the region.

The event marks a renewed call among Pakistan’s Shia leadership for national solidarity, justice, and meaningful dialogue in an increasingly polarized landscape.