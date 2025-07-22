Tehran launches ‘Muharram City’ cultural event at Azadi Square

AhlulBayt News Agency: The third edition of “Muharram City,” an annual cultural and religious event organized by Tehran Municipality, is set to begin today, July 22, and will run until August 5 at iconic Azadi Square.

The event marks the mourning period of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, during which millions of Shia Muslims commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Imam Hussein (AS) was martyred in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD, a defining moment in Shia Islam that symbolizes resistance against tyranny.

At a press conference on Monday, Mostafa Zibaienejad, Director General of Cultural Affairs at Tehran Municipality, said: “Muharram City is a cultural-ritual initiative that has been held for three consecutive years. This year, the event’s theme is ‘Hussein’s Iran will remain victorious forever’, echoing both the religious atmosphere of the season and recent developments.” He was referring to the 12-day US-Israeli aggression on Iran.

Zibaienejad explained that a large symbolic installation named “Safinat al-Najat” (Ship of Salvation) would anchor the event.

“This structure covers over 730 square meters, with 19 sails and five masts, designed to reflect the atmosphere of Bayn al-Haramayn, the revered space between the shrines of Imam Hussein (AS) and his brother Abbas (AS) in Karbala.”

Each evening, a central stage will host religious speakers, theatrical performances, traditional music, recitations, and mourning rituals. Special segments will highlight themes of national unity and resistance. Interactive installations are also planned.

Other features include an “Artists’ Pavilion” with religious banners, a dedicated children’s area, and a major exhibition for Arbaeen pilgrimage supplies, featuring 70 booths offering clothing, gear, and services for pilgrims.

Visitors can also register for Arbaeen pilgrimage passports on-site.

Mohammad Rahim Mortezavi, Mayor of Tehran’s District 9, which encompasses Azadi Square, said: “Azadi Square has been transformed from a transient public space into a venue for national and religious events. This year’s program reflects our efforts to reclaim it as a cultural symbol.”

He confirmed that all logistical preparations, including parking, traffic coordination, and security—handled in coordination with Tehran police—are in place.

“The nightly programs will begin at 7 p.m. and will not interfere with Mehrabad Airport flights nearby,” he added.

The event is expected to draw large crowds and will be broadcast live on national radio and television.

