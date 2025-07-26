Iran’s 2025 Arbaeen Quranic Convoy set to launch in Iraq on August 5

AhlulBayt News Agency: The programs of Iran’s 2025 Arbaeen Quranic Convoy in Iraq will begin on August 5, an official said.

Seyed Mohammad Mojani, head of the Quranic Activities Working Group of the Arbaeen Headquarters’ Cultural Committee, noted that this year’s Arbaeen Quranic convoy will be present in Iraq with the support of the Quranic Affairs Center of the Astan Quds Razavi and under the blessed name of the ‘Imam Reza (AS) Quranic Convoy’.

He also noted that prior to departing for Iraq, members of the convoy held a Razavi Quran Recitation Chair at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad on Thursday, July 24, coinciding with the 40th day of the martyrdom of Iranian commanders in the 12-day war imposed by the Israeli regime in June.

Mojani said the program included recitation of verses from Surah Al-Fath, recitation of the Aminullah Supplication, and speeches by seminary and university professors.

The Arbaeen mourning ceremony, which falls on August 14 this year, is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

It marks the 40th day after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (AS).

Each year, a huge crowd of Shias flock to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rites.

The pilgrims, mainly from Iraq and Iran, travel long routes on foot to the holy city.

Iran also sends a Quranic convoy, known as the Noor Convoy, to Iraq during the Arbaeen procession.

The members of Iran’s Noor Convoy perform different Quranic and religious programs, including recitation of the Quran, Adhan (call to prayers), and Tawasheeh, on the road between Najaf and Karbala and elsewhere during the Arbaeen march.

..............

End/ 257