Baghdad Operations Command approves special measures for Arbaeen pilgrimage

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari announced the finalization of the special plan for organizing this year’s Arbaeen.

Al-Shammari, who is also the head of the security committee for massive pilgrimages in Iraq, headed a large-scale meeting at the Baghdad Operations Headquarters.

The purpose of this meeting, held with the participation of a number of high-ranking Iraqi commanders, was to review the implementation of the special organizational and coordination plan for the Arbaeen procession.

The Iraqi interior minister emphasized providing the best services for pilgrims, implementing the traffic management plan in a professional manner, and striving for coordination between security units.

He said that security forces will implement this plan from the first day of Safar (Saturday, July 26).

Al-Shammari said that the plan to organize the Arbaeen pilgrimage in Baghdad is also fully prepared.

He emphasized organizing the presence of the Moukebs (temporary stations or camps set up to provide services and assistance to pilgrims), not allowing vehicles on the pilgrims’ routes, preventing chaos in transportation areas, and organizing designated areas for pilgrims to travel in order to prevent traffic accidents.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 14.

Some 4 million Iranians are expected to take part in the Arbaeen process this year.

