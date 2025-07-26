Imam Ali Shrine expands facilities to host millions for Arbaeen pilgrimage

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Imam Ali (AS) Holy Shrine in Najaf has announced extensive preparations to host the influx of pilgrims expected during the upcoming Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The shrine, located in Najaf, Iraq, has detailed its latest efforts to accommodate the millions of pilgrims anticipated for Arbaeen, one of the largest annual religious gatherings in the world.

Osama Al-Baghdadi, director of the Arbaeen committee at the shrine, said that several measures have been taken this year to improve services for visitors. “In addition to the areas that are made available every year for accommodation, cooling, hygiene, and other services, thousands of additional square meters have been added to expand our capacity,” he explained.

These new areas, he noted, will include shading structures, carpets, cooling systems, access to safe drinking water, food distribution, and other essential services. “We have also arranged for the participation of trained volunteer servants who received prior instruction in Iran, as in previous years,” Al-Baghdadi added.

Addressing the possibility of volunteer registration, he clarified that walk-in applications during Arbaeen are not accepted. “Despite the high level of interest among believers to serve the pilgrims, the shrine can only accommodate volunteers who have been officially selected and trained in advance,” he said.

Emphasizing the mission of the shrine’s team, Al-Baghdadi said: “Our duty is to serve the pilgrims of Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) with sincerity. We hope that this year, like in years past, we can deliver these services in the best possible way and ensure pilgrims complete their visit to Najaf safely and in peace.”

Given the limited capacity of the city of Najaf and the expected arrival of millions of visitors, Al-Baghdadi advised pilgrims to continue their journey to Karbala soon after completing their pilgrimage in Najaf.

“We encourage pilgrims to complete their visitation with understanding and spiritual reflection, then proceed calmly toward Karbala. This will help reduce overcrowding and allow better service provision to others arriving later,” he said.

Arbaeen marks the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. Each year, millions of Shia Muslims from around the world walk from Najaf to Karbala in a powerful display of devotion and solidarity, making it one of the largest peaceful gatherings globally.

