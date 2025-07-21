Al-Abbas shrine inspects readiness of its complex to receive visitors during Arbaeen

AhlulBayt News Agency: The director of the office of the Senior Official of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine and the supervisor of the Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) service complex for visitors, Mr. Jawad al-Hasnawi, inspected the complex's readiness to receive visitors for the Arba'een pilgrimage of the year 1447 AH.

This came during his field tour inside the complex located on the Najaf-Karbala road, accompanied by the head of the Public Relations Department at the holy shrine, Mr. Muhammad Ali Azhar.

Al-Hasnawi said: As part of the early preparations to receive the crowds of visitors heading to Karbala to commemorate the Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him), the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine conducted a field inspection tour of the Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) service complex to assess its readiness in all service and logistical aspects.

He added that the tour included ensuring the readiness of rest halls, sanitary facilities, and preparing the necessary supplies to provide a variety of meals, including main meals, snacks, drinks, and more, in addition to the necessary arrangements to facilitate the work of medical teams.

The Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) complex is considered one of the largest service complexes affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Shrine. It includes various facilities such as resting areas for visitors, food and beverage services, as well as medical services and religious guidance. This makes it a key stop for visitors on their journey, catering to their various needs.



