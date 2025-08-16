Al-Azhar, Muslim Council of elders denounce Netanyahu’s remarks

AhlulBayt News Agency: Egypt’s Al-Azhar Islamic Center and the Muslim Council of Elders issued separate statements, strongly condemning the provocative statements made by officials of the Zionist regime about the illusion of “Greater Israel”.

The Al-Azhar Islamic Center emphasized in its statement that such remarks reflect a deep-rooted occupation mentality and reveal the ambitions and extreme intentions of the occupiers to dominate the wealth of the countries of the region and swallow up the remaining lands of Palestine, which is a clear violation and disregard for the will and destiny of the people.

These political illusions will not change the truth in any way and are nothing more than arrogance and an attempt to divert attention from the crimes, massacres, and genocides committed by the occupiers in the Gaza Strip with the aim of erasing Palestine from the map of the world, Al-Azhar deplored.

Such policies do not legitimize the occupation of even a single inch of Palestinian land, the statement added. “Palestine is a completely Arab and Islamic land and will remain resistant to the erasure and distortion of facts. Rights do not disappear with the passage of time, and what is built on falsehood is false and doomed to destruction.”

Al-Azhar emphasized its firm rejection of the extremist narratives that the occupiers occasionally promote to test the seriousness of the countries and peoples of the region in confronting these illusions, and called on the Arab and Islamic world to unite in confronting this arrogance that threatens the unity of nations and the stability of the entire region.

Al-Azhar finally called for strengthening the common Arab and Islamic position and intensifying political, diplomatic, and media efforts to expose the false narratives of the usurping occupiers and confront their plans, emphasizing that the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and all holy sites will no longer be an easy prey, and truth will return to its people, and falsehood will be eliminated, no matter how long it takes.

The Muslim Council of Elders also issued a statement calling these ridiculous remarks a clear violation of the United Nations Charter and international law.

These remarks contradict respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, undermine efforts to establish peace, and threaten security and stability in the region and the world, the council said.

It called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and take swift and immediate action to confront the violations by the Israeli occupation regime, stop the aggression against the Palestinian people, reject the policies of starvation and forced displacement efforts in Gaza, and end the suffering of the Palestinian people, which has lasted for more than 7 decades, and recognize their legitimate right to establish their own independent state with Jerusalem al-Quds as its capital.

On Tuesday, the Israeli regime’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said he feels a deep connection to “this vision” of a “Greater Israel,” referring to the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories as well as parts of Egypt, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon, and described it as “a historical and spiritual mission.”

His remarks have been met with strong reactions and widespread condemnation from Arab and Islamic countries.

