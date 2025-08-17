Explosion reported in Damascus’s Al-Mazza district amid suspected Israeli airstrike

AhlulBayt News Agency: An explosion was reported Saturday evening in the Al-Mazza district of Damascus, the capital of Syria, according to local media sources.

According to Mehr, residents in the area reported hearing a loud blast, prompting immediate concern and speculation over its origin. Preliminary reports suggest that the Israeli occupying regime may have carried out an airstrike targeting the district.

Local Syrian outlets indicated that the explosion occurred near the Golden Hotel and was caused by an explosive device, though details remain unconfirmed.

Authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding the nature of the incident or any potential casualties. The situation is being closely monitored as further information emerges.

