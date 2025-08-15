Yemen’s Ansarallah leader: US-Israeli death traps provide deadly food to Palestinians

Yemen's Ansarullah Leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi says that American-Israeli death traps continue to deliver deadly meals to Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip every day.

The death toll from this week's US-backed Israeli aggression has exceeded 3,500 martyrs and wounded, including innocent children, women, and refugees.

Eight months of aid airdrops in Gaza equal one day of land-based delivery of aid, he stated.

Ansarullah Leader urged Arab, Muslim nations and free people to unite efforts against expansionist project, adding that the extent of Israeli savagery in Gaza stunning, Press TV reported.

Yemeni Leader pointed out that Israeli regime is trying to kill as many Palestinians as possible. Israel has a habit of killing people in areas it declared safe zone.

Israeli soldiers deliberately, systematically target children with fatal sniper shots, he said, adding that the greatest danger of Muslim ummah lies in ignoring reality of enemy.

Al-Houthi added that Israel conducted at least 61 demolition operations in west bank over past week. Zionists have chanted 'Death to Arabs' since the occupation of Palestinian territories.

"Israeli enemy's practical, political direction and their Zionist project aimed at killing Arabs,” he continued.

He went on to say that Israeli regime wants southern Syria to be evacuated and empty for it to occupy.

He then slammed Lebanese government decision to adopt US-Israeli dictates as act of betrayal.

Lebanon cannot justify submission to US dictates as response to pressures, he stated, noting that the US-Israeli plan for resistance disarmament meant to strip Lebanon of only weapon.

"Lebanese government has proven unwilling and unable to confront Israeli aggression."

Lebanese government called support for Lebanon interference in affairs but adopts US paper, he added.

"Israel and America not interfering in Lebanon's affairs but occupying, killing, desecrating the occupied territories."

Yemeni Leader warned US, Israel wants to turn govts, armies against own people in Arab countries.

Zionists plan to establish 'Greater Israel' to dismantle Muslim countries, humiliate them.

Yemeni Leader lamented Norway Wealth Fund boycotting Israel but Egypt finalizing major gas deal with the regime.