Israeli troops storm West Bank villages amid rising tensions

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces on Saturday evening raided the village of Deir Ibzi, west of Ramallah.

According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), an occupation military unit entered the village, but no arrests had been made.

The occupation forces also raided the city of Qalqilya on the same evening.

Local sources stated that the occupation forces entered the city through its main eastern entrance and spread out in the neighborhoods of Soufin and Al-Fateh Mosque, firing stun grenades. No arrests were reported during this raid.

