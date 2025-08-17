Islamic Jihad condemns Israeli displacement plan as crime against humanity

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Gaza Strip’s Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement has denounced the Israeli regime’s latest plan to move civilians to the southern parts of the coastal sliver, calling it part of a wider campaign of aggression and forced displacement.

“The announcement by the occupying Zionist army about transferring tents to the south of the Gaza Strip is part of the savage aggression aimed at occupying Gaza City,” the group said in a statement early Sunday.

“It represents an open and brazen mockery of international charters and a flagrant insult to the so-called international institutions that claim to exist for protection of civilians and guaranteeing the rights of people under occupation.”

The movement stressed that driving people from their homes while they were already enduring hunger, bombardment, and mass displacement was nothing less than “an ongoing crime against humanity.”

The regime announced the “relocation” plan earlier, claiming that it sought to transfer the civilians to “safe” areas. This is while the United Nations and numerous human rights bodies have repeatedly warned that no place throughout the Palestinian territory was “safe” amid Tel Aviv’s October 2023-present war of genocide on the Gaza Strip.

Prior to announcing the scheme, the regime had approved a plan to fully occupy the Gaza City, the Gaza Strip’s largest urban area that houses around one million Palestinians, who have fled to the city from the regime’s ferocious bombardments elsewhere.

The Islamic Jihad linked the regime’s atrocities in Gaza to the “daily crimes” taking place across the occupied West Bank. It was referring to raids, arrests, and incursions that continued there, alongside a surge in armed violence by the regime’s illegal settlers.

These acts, the group said, reflected two converging forms of brutality, namely organized violence by the regime and unrestrained violence of the settlers.

Both, it added, served the aim of driving Palestinians from their land and stripping them of even the most basic means of survival.

The statement also condemned the Israeli authorities’ move to freeze the accounts of the Orthodox Church in the occupied holy city of al-Quds. The Islamic Jihad described it as a step designed to solidify annexation and accelerate “Judaization,” while endangering both Islamic and Christian endowments and holy sites.

According to the movement, Gaza was suffering not only from the regime’s relentless assault, but also from the paralysis of the international community, which had restricted itself to “repetitive statements,” while Tel Aviv was trying to impose new realities on the ground “with unprecedented savagery.”

The group warned that international silence amounted to complicity, emboldening “the criminal regime” to press forward with its war policies.

The statement urged “living forces and free peoples across the world” to raise their voices, reject these policies, and demand an end to aggression, settler terrorism, and the ongoing assault on the Palestinian people.

