Senior cleric: Journalists are on frontline of jihad of explanation

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the occasion of Journalist's Day, Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeedi, Custodian of the Holy Shrine of Lady Fatima Masoumeh (PBUH) and Friday Prayer Leader of Qom, praised the dedication and efforts of journalists, calling them the vanguard of the Jihad of Explanation.

In a message marking the national occasion, Ayatollah Saeedi highlighted the crucial role of the media in countering disinformation and unveiling the truth in the face of psychological and media warfare waged by enemies of the Islamic Republic.

“Journalists are on the frontline of the Jihad of Explanation, as emphasized by the Supreme Leader. With insight, intelligence, and commitment, they clarify the truth and expose the deceptive narratives of the enemies,” he stated.

Referring to the evolving and fast-paced nature of global media, Ayatollah Saeedi emphasized that the responsibility of journalists is greater than ever, especially in defending the values of the Islamic Revolution and countering hostile propaganda.

“Journalist’s Day reminds us of the silent struggles and relentless efforts of noble and aware media professionals who bear the heavy burden of truth-telling through their committed pens and resolute steps,” he noted.

He also paid tribute to the martyrs of the information field, particularly Martyr Mahmoud Saremi and the martyred journalists of Gaza, acknowledging their sacrifices in the path of truth and resistance.

Concluding his message, Ayatollah Saeedi extended his heartfelt congratulations to all dedicated journalists across Iran, especially in Qom, expressing hope that their revolutionary commitment and efforts will continue to thwart enemy plots, highlight the achievements of the Islamic Republic, and inspire hope throughout society.

He prayed for the health, honor, and growing success of all media professionals in fulfilling their critical mission.

.....................

End/ 257