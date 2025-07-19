Senior cleric: Zionist, U.S. hostility targets a “strong Iran,” not just Islamic Republic

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeedi, the Friday Prayer Imam of Qom and custodian of the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (PBUH), stated that recent regional conflicts demonstrate that Zionist and American hostility is directed at a strong and independent Iran, rather than merely at the Islamic Republic as a system.

In his Friday sermon at Quds Mosalla, Ayatollah Saeedi reflected on the recent 12-Day Imposed War, describing it as a multifaceted confrontation involving foreign missile attacks, domestic collaborators using drones, media warfare, and the role of international organizations aligned with hostile interests.

“This was not just a military confrontation but a lesson in insight,” he said. “It reaffirmed that Iran’s path to dignity and independence lies in faith, unity under the Supreme Leader’s guidance, and popular support. Strengthening our missile infrastructure is vital for deterrence and sovereignty.”

He underscored that Iran’s missile capabilities played a decisive role in deterring external threats and highlighted military self-sufficiency as a pillar of national defense.

The senior cleric asserted that the war exposed the duplicity of global powers, especially the United States and the Zionist regime, and warned that recent developments in Syria—where extremist elements aligned with Israel—are evidence of a broader plan to fragment regional resistance powers.

“The enmity of the Zionists and Americans is not limited to the Islamic Republic. Their real target is a united and strong Iran,” he said. “Even skeptics now realize the enemy's goal has always been to divide Iran into weaker parts.”

Ayatollah Saeedi added that the war proved the resilience of the resistance movement, which does not rely on any individual leader and will continue despite the martyrdom of commanders and scientists.

“There will be no true peace in West Asia as long as the usurping Zionist regime exists,” he declared. “The region’s stability and progress depend on the removal of this cancerous tumor from its midst.”

He concluded by praising the new generation’s growing embrace of the culture of resistance and sacrifice, calling it a key outcome of recent events and a sign of continued strength for Iran and the Axis of Resistance.

