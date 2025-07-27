Physics elite pays tribute to holy shrine of Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Qom student, who won the silver medal at the World Physics Olympiad, visited the Hazrat Masoumeh (s.a.) Holy Shrine upon returning from the competition.

According to the news website of the Hazrat Masoumeh (s.a.) Holy Shrine, Mohammad Hassan Sadeghi Nejad, a student of the Martyr Qudsui School of Brilliant Talents in Qom, after winning the silver medal at the 2025 Physics Olympiad in France, immediately upon entering the holy city of Qom, he visited the Hazrat Masoumeh (s.a.) Holy Shrine and paid homage to the Hazrat Masoumeh (s.a.) holy shrine.

In an interview, he attributed his academic successes to the care of the AhlulBayt (a.s.), and especially his closeness to the Hazrat Masoumeh (s.a.) Holy Shrine.

It is worth noting that the Hazrat Masoumeh (s.a.) Holy Shrine presented this elite student from Qom with a Fatimid statue.

