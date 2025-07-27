Arbaeen an opportunity to realize goals of Imam Hussein uprising: Iranian cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior cleric described the Arbaeen procession as an opportunity for us to learn more about the objectives of the uprising of Imam Hussein (AS).

Seminary scholar Hojat-ol-Islam Morteza Aghatehrani made the remark in a speech at the holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) in Qom on Friday evening.

He said the lunar Hijri month of Safar is the continuation of the month of Muharram and the Arbaeen procession takes place in this month.

The annual Arbaeen march is a very valuable opportunity and an act of worship, he said.

“We should (use it to) know and follow the goals of the uprising of the Martyrs (AS).”

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 14.

Hojat-ol-Islam Morteza Aghatehrani added that the story of Imam Hussein’s (AS) Karbala took place from dawn on the 10th day of 61 AH to the evening of the same day when the third Imam (AS) was the last person to be martyred, and the loved ones who went into captivity kept this movement alive.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the cleric said Muawiya had arranged everything according to his wishes and observed the appearances of religion and expanded his government with this tactic and trick.

When the government was handed over to Yazid, the Karbala incident happened and the family of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) went into captivity and they were introduced as those who came out against the caliph, and the people of Shaam (Levant) rejoiced, he stated.

Aghatehrani went on to say that the center of deviance was located in Shaam, and Imam Sajjad (AS) targeted this center, and with his fiery sermons, he was able to defeat Yazid and challenge Yazid’s goals.

In this sermon, he said, Imam Sajjad (AS) was able to inform the people present in the assembly by correctly introducing the Messenger of God and the religion of Islam and mentioning the virtues of Hazrat Ali (AS), and it reached a point where the cursed Yazid did not take responsibility for the events of Ashura.

Aghtehrani further emphasized that “it is necessary for us to know Islam and to teach and introduce the correct Islam to others so that our children do not fall into deviation and ignorance.”

.....................

End/ 257