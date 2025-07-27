Iraqi court sentences man to life for promoting Israel online

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Iraqi criminal court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for promoting Israel on social media platforms and violating the ban on normalization of relations with the Zionist entity.

The Supreme Judicial Council announced in a statement that the al-Karkh Criminal Court in Baghdad passed the ruling against the man after he was convicted of endorsing the occupying Tel Aviv regime through social media posts.

“The convict had published content on his personal Facebook page, expressing support for normalization with the Zionist entity, including photos and video clips,” the statement read.

It added that “a search of his residence resulted in the seizure of books and newspapers printed in Hebrew.”

The ruling was issued in accordance with Article (7) of Law No. (1) of 2022 on the Criminalization of Normalization with the Zionist Entity.

In May 2022, Iraq’s parliament passed a law making it illegal for the country ever to normalize its relations with Israel.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed normalization deals with Israel back in September 2020, under the so-called Abraham Accords pushed by US President Donald Trump. Morocco and Sudan later signed similar agreements with the Israeli regime.

Palestinians have denounced the normalization deals, describing them as a “stab in the back” and a “betrayal” of their cause.

Last November, an Israeli settler captured by Iraqi security forces admitted to having worked for the Israeli and American spy agencies, Mossad and the CIA, both in Iraq and Syria.

In a video aired by Iraq’s Al Rabiaa satellite TV network at the time, Elizabeth Tsurkov said in Hebrew that she was tasked with establishing ties between the Tel Aviv regime and the US-backed militant group Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

She also confessed to her role in coordinating the October 2019 demonstrations in Iraq to sow strife among Shias in the Arab country.



