Ammar Al-Hakim urges Islamic unity against Israeli aggression

Sayed Ammar Al-Hakim made the remark in a sharp speech at the annual ceremony organized by the National Wisdom Movement in Baghdad on Saturday to mark the Islamic Day for Combating Violence against Women.

Condemning the behaviors of the Israeli regime, he pointed to the moral responsibility of Islamic organizations and said the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League must take a decisive and effective position against the aggression of the Zionist regime.

Hakim described the recent violence in Gaza as “organized crime” and said the moral collapse of the supporters of the Zionist regime threatens the stability of the region.

“(protecting) the security of the region is a common (responsibility),” he said. “We either stay together or we fall together.”

There are those who want to disturb the situation and spread hatred, enmity and discord among different sections of people, he warned.

A serious and decisive position should be taken against such foreign and sinister intentions, he underscored.

Hakim called on the OIC and the Arab League to play their historic and responsible role against the targeting, aggression and negligence that occurs in the region and put the message of Islamic and Arab unity at the top of the decision-making process in the region.

In another part of his speech, Hakim said Islam was the first religion that gave women dignity and social rights.

He also called for a law to protect women from domestic violence, cyber blackmail and workplace harassment.

He urged allocating government funds to support abused women, marginalized women and breadwinners, creating and implementing cultural and educational programs that restore the balanced image of women as respectable human beings, and restoring the status of women in liberated areas, camps and informal settlements.

He further demanded the guarantee of the real presence of women in decision-making positions as a natural right.

