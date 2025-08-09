OIC condemns Israeli decision to reoccupy Gaza Strip

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has issued a strong condemnation of Israel’s recent decision to reoccupy the entire Gaza Strip, describing it as a grave escalation with devastating humanitarian consequences.

According to IRNA, in a statement released on Friday, the OIC said the move would lead to the displacement of nearly one million Palestinians, calling it “a decision by the Israeli occupying authorities to reoccupy the entire Gaza Strip and displace nearly one million Palestinians.”

According to reports, the reoccupation of Gaza City is expected to force more than 900,000 residents to flee toward the Mawasi area, located west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. The OIC warned that such actions would further exacerbate the humanitarian crisis and undermine regional stability.

Jassem Mohammed al-Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), also condemned the decision, stating that it represents “a clear violation of all UN resolutions and international laws” and reflects “Tel Aviv's steps towards threatening the security and stability of the region.”

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that the Israeli security cabinet, during a meeting held on Thursday night, approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to fully occupy Gaza City.

