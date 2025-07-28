Iran, Afghanistan call for emergency OIC session on Gaza crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a joint diplomatic initiative, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Acting Government of Afghanistan have called for an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address the ongoing military aggression against Gaza and to explore practical steps for supporting the Palestinian people.

During a phone conversation on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi firmly condemned the war crimes and acts of genocide perpetrated by Israel in Gaza. Both officials emphasized the urgent need for a unified and effective Islamic response to halt the violence.

According to IRNA, they called for the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, underlining the necessity of convening the OIC session to adopt actionable and impactful decisions that would end the suffering and uphold justice.

Beyond the Gaza crisis, the two ministers discussed bilateral issues, including Iran's water rights, border security, consular cooperation, and ways to facilitate the dignified and voluntary return of Afghan refugees residing in Iran.

Underscoring the deep-rooted religious, historical, and cultural bonds between the two nations, the foreign ministers stressed the importance of ongoing dialogue and strengthened regional collaboration grounded in mutual respect and shared interests.

