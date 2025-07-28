At least 88 Palestinians martyres in Gaza in past 24 hours

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has said that 88 Palestinians have been martyred by the Zionist regime's forces in the enclave over the past 24 hours.

At least 59,821 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the ministry said on Sunday.

A ministry statement said that 88 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 374 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 144,851 in the Israeli onslaught, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The ministry also noted that 11 Palestinians were killed and over 36 injured while trying to get humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 1,132, with over 7,521 others wounded, since May 27.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 8,657 people and injured 32,810 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former War Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

