Gaza health ministry reports five starvation deaths, including two children

27 July 2025 - 13:43
Source: Palestine Info
Gaza’s health ministry announced that five Palestinians, including two children, died of starvation within 24 hours, raising the total number of victims to 127. Dr. Ahmed al-Farra from Nasser medical complex warned that malnourished children face severe health risks.

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Saturday evening, Gaza’s health ministry reported the death of five Palestinian citizens—including two children—due to starvation and malnutrition within the past 24 hours in the Gaza Strip.

The ministry added that the israeli starvation campaign has so far claimed the lives of at least 127 Palestinians, including 85 children.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ahmed al-Farra, director of the children’s hospital at Nasser medical complex, cautioned that Gaza’s malnourished children cannot survive prolonged food deprivation and are increasingly vulnerable to serious health conditions.

“We are facing the most painful situation in the past 22 months,” Dr. al-Farra stated.

