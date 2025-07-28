Renowned British artist Geldof accuses Israel of “weaponizing hunger” in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Bob Geldof, a well-known British artist, musician and songwriter calls Israeli leaders “liars” and holds the Tel Aviv regime responsible for the unprecedented hunger in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Appearing in Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips, a weekly program on Sky News, Geldof said that 1,000 Palestinians, including children have died of starvation this month alone.

His reaction came after an Israeli spokesperson denied the regime was responsible for mass hunger in Gaza and claiming there was “no famine caused by Israel” but it is Hamas that “starves its own people.”

In response, Geldof said the Israeli claims are false as “the Israeli authorities are lying” over hunger among the Palestinians.

“They’re lying. [Benjamin] Netanyahu lies, is a liar. The Israeli forces are lying. They’re dangling food in front of starving, panicked, exhausted mothers,” he said, adding that “And while they arrive to accept the tiny amount of food that this sort of set up pantomime outfit, the Gaza Humanitarian Front, I would call it, as they dangle it, then they’re shot wantonly.”

“This month, up to now, 1,000 children or 1,000 people have died of starvation. I'm really not interested in what either of these sides are saying,” Geldof said, in response to the Israeli blame on the Palestinian resistance movement for the famine.

The artist-turned political activist urged Israelis to stand against the regime’s crimes in Gaza. “Stop it, you guys, stop it. Shame on you.”

He then called on Israelis to protest by getting into their cars, filling them with food and driving across the fences. “If the newsfeeds and social media feeds weren’t so censored in Israel, I imagine that the Israeli people would not permit what has been done in their name,” Geldof pointed to the Israeli censorship amid the genocidal war on Gaza.

It comes after MSF, also known as Doctors Without Borders, warned 25% of young children and pregnant women in Gaza are now malnourished.

The international medical charity accused Israel of “deliberate use of starvation as a weapon” saying that at one of its clinics in Gaza City, rates of severe malnutrition in children under five have trebled over the past two weeks.

