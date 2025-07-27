“You Are Murderers!”; Zionist tourists expelled from Spanish restaurant

AhlulBayt News Agency: The expulsion of eight Zionist tourists, accompanied by the strong reaction of a restaurant owner in Spain, has sparked a wave of global responses and support.

Amid growing public reaction across Europe to developments in the Gaza Strip, a small restaurant in the city of Vigo in northwestern Spain has unexpectedly become the focus of public attention. The incident occurred when the restaurant owner, in a protest action, expelled a group of Israeli tourists from his restaurant.

The story began when a video circulated on social media showing the manager of the "Mimasa" restaurant refusing to serve eight Israeli tourists and explicitly expressing his stance on the ongoing events in the Gaza Strip.

In the video, he is heard saying in a harsh tone: “You are killing Palestinians. Go eat in Gaza!” and “You kill human beings and then go on vacation. Get out of here!”

Chants such as “Free Palestine!” and “Death to Zionism!” can also be heard in the background.

Despite online campaigns aimed at discrediting the restaurant and calling for its boycott, the action was met with strong support from many locals and even tourists.

Within a few days, the number of customers at the restaurant increased significantly—people who, by their own account, went there to support what they called the restaurant manager’s “brave and humanitarian stance.”

The restaurant owner expressed gratitude for the wave of support by posting a message on his social media accounts.

Although the manager’s actions provoked strong reactions from some Israeli media outlets and their supporters online, the incident is part of a broader wave of public protests in Europe against what is described as “widespread human rights violations in Palestine.”

In recent weeks, a new wave of calls has emerged across European countries to boycott companies and institutions directly or indirectly cooperating with occupation policies.

So far, no official comment has been made by Spanish government authorities regarding the incident. However, observers say what happened reflects a gradual shift in public opinion in some European countries regarding the Palestinian crisis—a shift that has now extended into public spaces such as restaurants, shops, and tourist destinations.

This incident demonstrated that, amid war and repression, even small businesses can become loudspeakers for the voice of justice and global solidarity.



/129