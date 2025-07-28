  1. Home
Israeli soldier killed, nine wounded in security incident in Khan Younis

28 July 2025 - 07:15
Source: Abna24
An Israeli soldier was killed and at least nine others injured in a security-related incident in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

According to IRNA, while official details remain limited, preliminary accounts suggest the casualties may have resulted from an explosion or a targeted assault by Palestinian fighters on Israeli military positions in the area.

According to IRNA, while official details remain limited, preliminary accounts suggest the casualties may have resulted from an explosion or a targeted assault by Palestinian fighters on Israeli military positions in the area.

Khan Younis has emerged as a center of intense ground combat since the launch of Israel’s large-scale offensive on the Gaza Strip. The Israeli military continues to report sustained threats in the region, which has become a stronghold for armed Palestinian resistance.

