Fearing his capture, Israeli occupation forces kill one of their soldiers in Khan Yunis

AhlulBayt News Agency: A field commander in the Al-Quds Brigades revealed details of a complex operation carried out last Tuesday in the Abasan al-Kabira area east of Khan Yunis, which he described as a “qualitative” operation that targeted an Israeli armored personnel carrier with the aim of capturing a number of soldiers.

According to the statements, the operation began with the detonation of “Barq” explosive devices, which had been previously planted in the vehicle’s path following careful monitoring and field reconnaissance that lasted several days. The explosion resulted in the complete destruction of the vehicle and its subsequent ignition.

After the detonation, Al-Quds Brigades fighters advanced toward the vehicle’s location and engaged the crew directly in an attempt to capture one of the soldiers. During the engagement, they were able to extract him from the armored vehicle, but Israeli forces in the area quickly intervened and opened heavy fire on the surrounding area.

The field commander indicated that this intense bombardment prevented the completion of the capture operation, resulting in the death of the targeted soldier and the deaths of several members of the executing group, whom he described as “heroic mujahideen.”



/129