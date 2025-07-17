Israeli soldier indicted for spying for Iranian intelligence

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Israeli soldier has been arrested and formally charged for allegedly sharing information with Iranian intelligence in return for financial compensation.

Military prosecutors indicted the soldier on Thursday for engaging with a foreign agent and transmitting information to the enemy in exchange for payment, according to Israeli media.

The shared information was reportedly not classified or directly linked to critical national security.

It allegedly included video footage of missile interceptor activity and photos showing missile strike locations and impact zones across the occupied territories during Israel’s 12-day assault on Iran last month.

At the time, Israel had prohibited the release of details about the exact missile hit locations.

The arrest was the result of a joint investigation led by Israel Police, Shin Bet, the Police Investigation Department, and the Lahav 433 National Crime Unit.

The court has extended the soldier’s detention until Tuesday.

Earlier that same day, a 33-year-old teacher from the Negev region was also indicted on charges of acting under Iranian instructions in exchange for money.

Following the arrests of several Israelis suspected of spying for Iran in recent months, the Israeli regime launched a public relations campaign titled “Easy Money, Heavy Price” on Wednesday.

According to a government press release, the campaign—featuring ads on radio, websites, and social media—seeks to raise public awareness about the issue of Israelis collaborating with Iranian intelligence.

The Times of Israel quoted regime officials as saying the suspected espionage activities included photographing sensitive military sites, transporting alleged weapons, and preparing for assassination operations.

Observers suggest that beyond monetary incentives, internal political fractures within Israel may also be motivating citizens to engage in espionage.

Over the past year, Shin Bet and Israeli police have reportedly uncovered more than 25 attempts by Iran to recruit Israelis for missions, leading to over 35 indictments for serious charges.

On June 13, the Israeli regime launched an unprovoked assault against Iran, targeting senior military officers, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

In retaliation, Iran launched precision strikes with new-generation missiles that hit military and industrial targets across Israel, ultimately compelling Israel to declare a unilateral truce on June 24.

